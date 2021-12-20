CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB class may be best in Gamecock history

South Carolina's recruitment of Gordo (Alabama) class of 2022 four-star quarterback Tanner Bailey has come full circle.

Last February, Bailey became the first quarterback in the 2022 class to land an offer from Shane Beamer as South Carolina's head coach. After Bailey announced his commitment to the Gamecocks, he quietly signed with South Carolina on Friday.

"I think the first thing with me was just the coaching staff, with Coach Beamer and Coach (Marcus) Satterfield, they've been really good to me," Bailey said. "They've recruited me since earlier this year and they've stuck with me throughout. After I committed to Oregon, obviously things came to a halt, but after I decommitted, we got in contact in the last few weeks and with signing day coming in the last few days, I wanted to go ahead and sign, so I made up my mind.

"Obviously, the staff, like I said, was probably one of the biggest things. I love what Coach Satterfield is doing offensively. I've heard nothing but great things about Coach Beamer, not just as a coach but as a husband, a dad, a mentor. I've had multiple sources tell me that he's going to be a big game-changer for that program, so that bought me in, so I went ahead and signed yesterday."

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is ranked the No. 222 overall prospect in the class and the No. 12 pro-style quarterback.

Bailey originally committed to Oregon in March over a host of other major offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and of course South Carolina, among many others.

Fast forward to now and Bailey decommitted from Oregon in early December after Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami.

With the early signing period just a couple of weeks away at the time, and most top programs already set at the quarterback position, Bailey began to look for his next option.

He took an official visit to Indiana during the final week of the contact period but ultimately found himself back in touch with South Carolina and committed to the Gamecocks on the final day of the early signing period.

"In the next few days (after the decommit), me and Coach Satterfield got in contact, I actually got in touch with one of their player personnel guys, Taylor Edwards, and then a few days ago, me and Coach Beamer talked," Bailey explained. "Then I got with my family and we decided that this was the best thing for me and that this is what I wanted to do. I was going to sign in February but me and Coach Beamer we just decided I might as well go ahead and make it official, so that's what I did."

Bailey joins a unique quarterback class for the Gamecocks that may be the best in school history as the Gamecocks bring in incoming transfer Spencer Rattler, three-star dual-threat quarterback Braden Davis and Bailey in the same class.

Bailey completed 131-of-217 passes for 2,401 yards and 33 touchdowns with nine interceptions as a senior.

Bailey plans to enroll at South Carolina this summer after playing his final season of baseball with his high school teammates in the fall.

He will take his South Carolina official visit in January.

