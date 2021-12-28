CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Platel raves about Beamer, reflects on Gamecock year

Coming in from a Division II school, Carlins Platel heard the noise.

He knew there’d be doubt about his ability to play not only a division up but also in the SEC with only one year to prove himself at this level before moving on to whatever was next for him.

But the graduate transfer from Assumption quietly had a steady year as part of a vastly improved Gamecock secondary.

“I think I learned a lot. There was always the stigma before I came here about a D-II kid coming up to play in the SEC,” Platel said. “I think for the most part I shut that narrative down. I just did what I could do here.”

Dealing with injuries almost all season and bouncing in and out of the lineup, Platel played in 10 games with 20 tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. He broke up two passes and force two fumbles playing nickel for the Gamecocks.

He allowed 15 receptions on 23 targets and 14.9 yards per reception with just 99 yards after the catch.

He was a big reason the Gamecocks’ secondary took a step forward this season under Shane Beamer, defensive coordinator Clayton White and position coach Torrian Gray.

“Coach Beamer he is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. Everything about him: energy he brings to the meting room every day, the energy he brings to practice every day, the competition he instills in us every day,” Platel said. “He’s definitely one of the best coaches in the country and I’m glad I’m getting to play for him.”

Platel is no stranger to going through coaching changes, having done it before at Assumption.

While he wasn’t here under the last staff, he understands what a good coaching turnover looks like and really likes what he’s seen from South Carolina in his lone year in Columbia.

Coming here and seeing the growth and how players adapted to the new coaches, it was good to see,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot of coach changes, I think this one right here is probably one of the best I’ve been in; everyone bought in and everyone is sticking through it through thick and thin.”

Platel’s eligibility is done after the Gamecocks’ bowl game Thursday against North Carolina (11:30 a.m., ESPN) and he’ll begin preparations for the NFL Draft.

Before that, though, he’ll be tasked with trying to stop Sam Howell and North Carolina’s offense and help get South Carolina its first bowl win in four years.

“This year I’ve battled a lot with injuries,” Platel said. “I’m glad I did commit here and glad I played here with coach Beamer, coach White and coach Gray. It was just awesome to be here with them.”

