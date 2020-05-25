CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp says fans to see drastically different run scheme

It's been clear for some time that the scheme would be different. The addition of more under-center looks and a fullback have been staples of Bobo's offenses in the past.

But specifics about the scheme for 2020 have been more difficult to come by, as the staff tries to determine what their personnel does best and the Gamecocks' spring practice was cut short after just five workouts.

But there are at least two things that have already become obvious: the Gamecocks will almost surely run the football more in 2020 than they did in 2019 and freshman running back Marshawn Lloyd, a former five-star recruit, will be a heavy focus in those plans.

"What I'll tell you about MarShawn, I think he's about as competitive of a young man as I've been around and I mean that in a very positive way," Muschamp said. "... He's a very talented guy, but he's the first one in the meeting room. Coach Bentley, at the time, and now Des Kitchings talk in terms of he's always got questions, he's always asking the right kinds of questions. Obviously, God's blessed him with a lot of ability. He's got lateral change of direction, he's got vertical, he's got good vision and we've got good competition in the room."