CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Missed opportunities prominent in loss to Kentucky

COLUMBIA -- This will be one the Gamecocks look back on in the shoulda-woulda-coulda column.

South Carolina had every opportunity late to climb back from a 10-point deficit and beat Kentucky and couldn't, dropping Saturday's game 16-10 to fall to 2-2 and 0-2 in the league through four games.

The Gamecocks would fail on three fourth down conversions, all three in Kentucky territory with two coming late in the game in a six-point loss.

Like the last two weeks, the Gamecocks fell behind early giving up touchdowns on the opening drive of the game but the defense stiffened up the remainder of the game.

The Gamecock defense forced two turnovers through the first three quarters and only allowed six more Kentucky points the second and third quarters to keep it a game.

The offense, though, just couldn't capitalize on any momentum, struggling to do anything in the first half and then missing out on a chance to tie or take the lead right at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

South Carolina would get the ball back after a fumble on the Kentucky 30 yard line and immediately go backwards thanks to a holding call and the drive would stall out three plays later without any points, failing to convert on fourth down because of a dropped pass.