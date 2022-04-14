CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Legette showing 'night and day' improvement

Xavier Legette has spent the last three seasons at South Carolina waiting to not only be healthy but also be in a position to help the team.

There have been glimpses of that — catching the game-winning touchdown last season against Vanderbilt — but he hasn’t been healthy enough to contribute consistently.

Justin Stepp’s seen progress so far, he said, in Legette’s first full offseason.

“Man, you want to talk about a guy that kind of got thrown in the fire. He wasn’t playing a ton and gets into the Vanderbilt game and catches the game-winning touchdown pass,” Stepp said. “He’s weighing 217 now and looking really good.”

Legette had what Stepp called an “unbelievable” winter and got his body in a place where he can consistently compete in the SEC.

Just because of his frame, listed at 6-foot-1, Stepp thinks Legette should be able to help the Gamecocks in a few different areas this season.

“Just from a physicality standpoint, a speed standpoint, being able to do a lot of the stuff in the running game with blocking,” he said. “He’s so physical and so big. I’m really excited for him.”

Legette’s entering his fourth season at South Carolina with the first three marred by injury.

He hasn’t played a full season yet, logging snaps in just 15 games over three seasons. When he’s been in, the receiver has been productive with 24 receptions for 256 yards and two scores.

But health is the major key. Legette had a moped accident last season. That hampered his development and really limited his snaps over the course of the season.

Now that he’s healthy and going through a full winter and spring, Stepp is certainly seeing the jump to be able to help South Carolina this season.

“You watch our tape from last spring and last summer, I mean, man. It’s night and day with him and DK (Joyner) and even a guy like Josh Vann,” Stepp said. “Continue to polish up his fundamentals and technique. I’m excited. For speed, power and size, I think he’s going to be able to help us.”

The Gamecocks are in desperate need of receivers to continue stepping up after last season. Legette could be one of the prime candidates to do that.

He’ll certainly be in the mix with returners like Dakereon Joyner, EJ Jenkins, Josh Vann and a newcomer like Antwane Wells.

“That’s our number one job: making contested catches. There are no uncontested catches in this league,” Stepp said. “If you do, it’s a rarity. Winning our one-on-one battles has been a major, major emphasis … the only way you do that is to get better and do it in practice.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0