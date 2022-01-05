CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Joyner to be Mayo Bowl Ambassador

Following a tremendous bowl performance, Dakereon Joyner has accepted an NIL offer to be the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Ambassador.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation, which operates the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, partnered with Opendorse, an NIL platform.

Gamecock Central has been told that the bowl selected him “after seeing his emotional interview after the game.”

In this role, Joyner will be sharing more about the story of this past year's Duke’s Mayo Bowl and a perspective of what it’s been like to be named the bowl’s MVP.

Carolina offers transfer LB

One day after entering the transfer portal, Virginia freshman linebacker West Weeks is up to three major offers.

South Carolina hopped in with an offer on Tuesday evening, Weeks announced on Twitter, after saying earlier in the day that LSU had extended a scholarship. Southern Cal offered Weeks on Tuesday.

A Watkinsville, Ga. native, Weeks graduated from Oconee County High School, the same school where Gamecocks' quarterback and former and likely future GA Zeb Noland's father is the head football coach.

As a true freshman this past season, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder collected 31 tackles, including a TFL and a sack.

Weeks' younger brother, Whit Weeks, is a class of 2023 three-star ATH/linebacker with an offer from the Gamecocks. The younger Weeks will be in Columbia for an unofficial visit on Jan. 15.

Assistant heading to Gators

The Gamecocks are reportedly losing one of their longest-tenured assistants to his alma mater and a division foe.

Mike Peterson is heading back to Florida to serve as outside linebackers coach and alumni liaison, per The Athletic's Chris Vannini.

Gamecock Central confirmed the news.

Peterson served as the Gamecocks outside linebackers/EDGEs coach since Will Muschamp took over and was one of the few holdovers when Shane Beamer took over in 2020.

During his time at South Carolina, he coached and developed at least two NFL players in DJ Wonnum and now JJ Enagbare while putting together strong groups of BUCK and edge players.

He was one of the key pieces to help land Jordan Burch as well.

Peterson was a legend at Florida during his college career before going to the NFL and subsequently getting into coaching.

It's the first staff change of the offseason for the Gamecocks.

