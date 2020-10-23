CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Humbled LSU eyes contingency at QB

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron was grateful for an extra week to help the Tigers confront considerable challenges on both sides of the ball.

He'll have to hope that's enough time for the unranked Tigers (1-2, 1-2 SEC) to turn back South Carolina (2-2, 2-2), which is riding high after its first victory over Auburn in nearly a century.

"Our players were tired, our players were beat up. They needed the time off," Orgeron said, referring to last weekend's postponement of a game at Florida because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Gators. "We had two extra days on South Carolina, so we should be ahead."

Not only did LSU's defense look in disarray the last time it took the field in a 45-41 loss at Missouri, but starting quarterback Myles Brennan came away from the loss with an abdomen injury that would have prevented him from playing in the Swamp last weekend and will sideline him this weekend, Orgeron said.

On Thursday evening, Orgeron named freshman TJ Finley this week's starting quarterback, saying he narrowly outperformed fellow freshman Max Johnson in practice.

"The team loves both of those guys. It was a very close battle," Orgeron said. "I told Max I want to play him, but it all depends on the flow of the game. ... I just want to give both a chance."