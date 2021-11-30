 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks waiting to find out about bowl

  • 0
Auburn South Carolina Football

Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) is tackled by South Carolina linebacker Mohamed Kaba (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Columbia.

 AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Now all South Carolina can do is wait and let the chips fall where they may.

The Gamecocks know for sure they're going to a bowl but they just have to wait about five days to find out which one.

There are a few options for the six-win Gamecocks with now the two most likely based on projections being the Liberty and Duke's Mayo bowls.

South Carolina last played in the Liberty in 2006, Steve Spurrier's first bowl win in Columbia, and in the Duke's Mayo Bowl (previously the Belk) in 2018, a loss to Virginia.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Boston scores 29, leads No. 1 Gamecocks past NC A&T 79-42

There is an interesting wrinkle here with 13 teams from the conference bowl eligible and 12 bowl tie-ins if the league gets three teams into the combination of College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowls.

If the Gamecocks were to make the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, they would face a Big 12 team, while the Duke's Mayo would be against an ACC team, potentially one from North Carolina.

All of the bowls projected for Carolina would be after Christmas, most on Dec. 28.

COLLEGE POLLS: Gamecocks unanimous No. 1; Duke atop men's poll

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. West Virginia (Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m.)

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m.)

People are also reading…

Sports Illustrated: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Virginia (Dec. 28, 3:15 p.m.)

CBS: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Virginia (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.)

Athlon Sports: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston (Dec. 28, noon)

The Athletic: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. NC State (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.)

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. North Carolina (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.)

CAROLINA-CLEMSON: Tigers hold Gamecocks scoreless to take 7th win

College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m.)

Saturday Down South: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. NC State (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.)

Sporting News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Clemson (Dec. 31, 11 a.m.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Pack win ends Clemson hopes

‘Pack win ends Clemson hopes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Devin Leary threw two touchdown passes in a 26-second span, with No. 24 North Carolina State recovering an onside kick in betw…

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News