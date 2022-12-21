CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks sign 21 plus 4 transfers

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina football’s early signing class features three of the top four-rated high school players in South Carolina, according to national recruiting site Rivals.com.

Markee Anderson (Dorman), Xzavier McLeod (Camden) and Monteque Rhames (Manning) each signed Wednesday during the opening of the early signing period.

“Getting the top talent in the state, that’s how we got this program to a high level and playing for an SEC championship,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said.

Beamer was a member of the Steve Spurrier staff that signed in-state talent Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Lattimore and Jadeveon Clowney.

The Gamecocks signed 21 players Wednesday and added four transfers, including two tight ends from rival SEC schools.

“We’re certainly not done,” Beamer said of the class. “There’s plenty of work to do with some of these guys. We’re still recruiting and some are waiting to make a decision in February. We’re off to a fantastic start, we got better as a program with these young men today.”

Beamer said 15 of the signees are expected to enroll early and be available when the Gamecocks begin spring practice.

Maryland offensive lineman Oluwatosin “Tree” Babalade signed Wednesday after re-opening his recruitment last week after news broke that USC running back Marshawn Lloyd was entering the transfer portal.

“He and Marshawn went to the same high school,” Beamer said. “I think it was a lot for him, hearing the news, but we gave him space and talked to him Monday. I told him he chose South Carolina for a lot of reasons, and that he shouldn’t make his decision based on playing with one guy. We kept communication open, I was honest and we’re excited he’s back with us.”

Beamer was asked about what other needs he and his staff may have before the February signing period.

“Right now, I think we’re just looking for the best guys,” Beamer said. “We’re still pursuing a quarterback, and we could add someone at any position if they are a great player. We’re happy where we’re at, but you always have to prepare for attrition.”

Four-star offensive lineman Anderson tops the class. He is ranked by 247Sports as the 128th best recruit for 2023 and the highest ranked prospect committed to the Gamecocks.

Here are players signing Wednesday with the Gamecocks:

Markee Anderson, OL, Dorman

Desmond Umeozulu, Edge, Charles Herbert Flowers, Maryland

Grayson Howard LB, Andrew Jackson, Florida

Xzavier McLeod, DL, Camden

Oluwatosin Babalade, OL, DeMatha Catholic, Maryland

Dontavius Braswell, RB, Washington County, Georgia

Trovon Baugh, OL, Pace Academy, Georgia

Monteque Rhames Edge, Manning

Elijah Davis, DL, East Mississippi C.C., Mississippi

Kelton Henderson, ATH, Lehigh Senior, Florida

Jalon Kilgore, S, Putnam County, Georgia

Zahbari Sandy, S, St. John’s, DC

Connor Cox, TE, The Bolles School, Florida

CJ Adams, R, Pebblebrook, Georgia

Jatavius Shivers, OL, Villa Rica, Georgia

Cameron Upshaw, S, Taylor County, Florida

Kamron Sandlin, ATH, Anniston, Alabama

Reid Mikeska, TE, Bridgeland, Texas

Tyshawn Russell, R, Bishop McDevitt, Pennsylvania

Judge Collier, ATH, Legion Collegiate Academy, South Carolina

Tosin Babalade, OL, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland

Defensive lineman Zavion Hardy and athlete Vicari Swain have committed to South Carolina but have yet to sign.

Transfers

South Carolina added four transfers: former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox, former Florida tight end Nick Elksnis, former Yale offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo and former Newberry running back Mario Anderson Jr.

According to Gamecock Central.com, "Elsknis profiles as more of an in-line tight end who will line up attached to the line of scrimmage and depending on what he shows in the passing game will likely be used somewhat like a Austin Stogner or Nate Adkins."

With the addition of Trey Knox, the Gamecocks add an athletic, speedy pass-catcher to the position and someone that they’ll likely split out and try to get matched up with linebackers and safeties, according to GamecockCentral.