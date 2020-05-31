CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks 'certainly could' allow tailgating, Tanner says

“I think right now where we are, time is still on our side. ... We’re not even at June 5 yet. We have some time to look at the data,” Tanner said. “Health and safety is the number one priority. We want to get as many people in as possible and safety. If we made a decision today, we’d likely be wrong. We’re going to wait as long as we can.”

Tanner said he’s not sure of exactly when a decision might get handed down — he mentioned mid-August on air Wednesday but said it could change if that’s too late — but did say whatever the decision is they’ll “have a play to run.”

The department has been running models based off each scenario to determine what the best course of action would be. As of right now, the plan is to start on time: Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina.

Tanner did say, though, it’s hard to imagine a full house at Williams-Brice and doesn’t have an answer on which fans will be allowed in games if that’s the case.

“I’d like to think we’ll have a really good crowd. Will we be at full capacity? Sitting here today it doesn’t seem like we could do that,” he said. “Then you say, ‘Will we be able to get our season ticket holders in? what will the cutoff be? Will there be a lottery? Will there be a lottery in different sections?’ There’s a lot of questions.”

