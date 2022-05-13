CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecock storylines to watch in offseason

South Carolina is done with spring practice. Now comes the calm before summer workouts begin.

The Gamecocks are focused now on hitting the road recruiting and putting the finishing touches on the upcoming season’s roster while looking ahead to the 2023 and 2024 classes.

As that goes on, here are a few key things to pay attention to heading into the offseason.

Which positions will South Carolina address in the portal? Spring is a great evaluation tool and gives the Gamecocks’ coaches an idea of a depth chart entering the summer. With that, it means South Carolina knows the positions where it could be weaker or thinner for the upcoming season.

The post-spring wave of transfers is happening across the country, including at South Carolina. The Gamecocks are still over the scholarship limit as of this writing. The old adage, though, is the numbers always work out.

South Carolina could certainly go after a handful of other portal targets. It will be interesting to see which spots get targeted. They’ve already added depth at tight end and have portal targets enrolling this summer at receiver and another at tight end.

How much can the offense improve? From everything said in media availabilities publicly, the offense showed signs of progress but still had a few hiccups along the way.

The Gamecocks were largely banged up on that side of the ball. They also didn’t have a few key pieces — like Austin Stogner or Landon Samson — on campus.

Players have most of May off and will reconvene in June for offseason workouts and player-run practices. That stretch will be integral for Spencer Rattler and the rest of the skill-position players to continue developing chemistry.

South Carolina was largely inconsistent offensively, anemic at times. How big of a jump it takes will dictate a lot of the Gamecocks’ success this season.

Make health a priority. The Gamecocks were a little hamstrung — pun intended — with the injury bug to a few key players during the spring.

Jaheim Bell was out for most of the 15 practices as well as projected starting nickel back David Spaulding. With those guys, among others, out, the Gamecocks had to move a few pieces around.

If the Gamecocks can stay healthy, it not only gives them the best chance to win in 2022 but helps accelerate players’ development.

How much can the freshmen and transfers get up to speed? South Carolina is going to need a few players arriving in the summer to hit the ground running and make an impact this season.

That’s headlined by Oklahoma transfer Stogner, who has a longstanding relationship with Rattler. But there is a handful of enrolling freshmen who could earn rotational roles as well.

Getting those players up to speed in the system will be a key this offseason.

Who will settle into the up-for-grabs starting roles? There will be some starter spots not settled until training camp. The offseason will go a long way to determine some of it.

How guys continue to develop during summer workouts and meetings could help push them into the primary starting role.

