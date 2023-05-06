It’s been just over a year since Connor Shaw stepped down from his position as South Carolina’s Director of Football Relations. As South Carolina’s winningest quarterback continues to navigate this new chapter in his life, he remains at peace.

“I was confident in the decision then and I’ve been affirmed from that decision,” Shaw told Gamecock Central during Saturday’s South Carolina spring football game. “I’m grateful that everyone understood back at that point.”

Since his departure from USC, Shaw has worn many hats. At home, he’s not only dad but he’s also the coach of his children’s youth football team. That team will soon be expanding as he and his wife Molly are expecting their third child in seven weeks.

“I’m grateful for the position that I’m in. I have a healthy relationship with everybody in (South Carolina’s) building. This is still a place that I love and that’s home. But I have a family that I invest in and I prioritize.”

But that’s only a snippet of what Shaw has been up to.

“The day job is HUB International (as an advisor) with Tommy Suggs. He’s another legend her at South Carolina who I’m very fortunate to learn from. GC Supply Company. We’re coming on a year since the launch of our apparel line. Then we just launched our Talk to Me Rooster Sour IPA (this past Saturday), which had some pretty amazing feedback. We’ve put in a lot of great work and we’re fortunate for the people who have tracked and supported us. We’ll see where it goes.”

While his plate may seem already full, he’s continued to pay close attention to South Carolina football. Especially with the addition of offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains who coached him both with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

“I know Dowell personally and so do some of the guys like Alshon (Jeffery) who have played for him. I think he understands the culture that’s being built here and that’s why he wanted to be a part of it. But he also understands quarterbacks… Above all else, he understands the type of talent that he sees in that (quarterback) room. Then, he figures out what we’re good at and you start to major in that. Let’s see what Spencer (Rattler) excels in and not making someone fit their system. But also letting him have ownership of the offense so that he can be the best version of Spencer. He was great with Jay Cutler, he was great with Johnny Manziel in Cleveland and he’ll be great with Spencer and the rest of those quarterbacks in that room.”