CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Canceling Clemson not on table, Tanner says

Tanner did say there is a possibility if things get tweaked the Gamecocks could pick up other games against SEC teams if some of their other trips get canceled.

“Who knows? You mentioned the footprint earlier and 11 states,” Tanner said. “Maybe you do lose a game, but someone else loses a game and get a chance to pick up somebody that wasn’t on your schedule. Maybe you do locate a drivable opponent in the East, in our case. We throw out all kinds of scenarios. The only thing I’ll tell you is we’ll be prepared to play when the time comes. We’ll be able to pull it out of the playbook and go with it.”

Tanner was also asked about the Power 5 conference splitting off from the rest of college football and said those are things that have been discussed but it’s not anything likely to come together now.

“I think we’ve talked about it offline. Not recently, but offline in the past we talked about that type of set up and packages and those kind of schedules,” Tanner said. “We have a lot of schools in the state that are competitive regardless of size. I kind of like where we are. Not all states are in the same position. Maybe that comes to fruition some day but I don’t think it’s imminent."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0