CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Both 0-2 teams have lot at stake

"A lot of people on the outside looking in say we're not very good, and I'm OK with that," Thomas said. "Since I've been here, we've had to prove people wrong. We're looking forward to turning things around."

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said the Gamecocks have had some self-inflicted issues, like some drops on offense that cost them a chance to flip the field at Florida. The defense also has given up 10 big plays in two games.

"Those are things we can't overcome right now," Muschamp said. "We've got to play cleaner football overall."

Getting healthy

Mason is expecting some healthy players back Saturday. Cornerback Jaylen Mahoney should give Vanderbilt some depth on defense. But the biggest help will be on offense with a pair of receivers in Devin Boddie Jr. and James Bostic and running back Keyon Henry-Brooks to help freshman quarterback Ken Seals.

"We're actively working on ... pushing like the envelope offensively because we need production in the pass game," Mason said. "And that's going to be important for us as we move forward."

Not so Shi