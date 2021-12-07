CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer has eye on transfer portal

If NIL deals are the sexy topic in the world of college sports right now, then the transfer portal still remains a close second.

During head coach Shane Beamer’s Sunday night media availability, where he discussed South Carolina’s invitation to the Duke’s Mayo bowl, the first-year head coach was also transparent on his thoughts of how the Gamecocks plan to attack the transfer portal this off-season.

“I’d say the bulk of it has been high school recruiting but there’s been quite a bit of evaluating the portal as well,” admitted Beamer, who was in Miami on Sunday for lunch with a recruit. “I think Monday alone there were 200 players that went into the portal just on Monday alone last week. So trying to keep up with everybody is a little bit of a challenge.”

While it’s easy to look at the good that can come from the transfer portal, there are challenges that every team in the country will continue to face with it. One of those challenges being, how do players currently on the roster handle a new player being brought into the program, especially if it’s to compete against said player in their positional group?

“My job as the head coach is to do whatever it takes to make this football team better, and that’s at every position. My job is to increase the depth and the level of talent at every position. I think our players (with) them being competitors, they want me to do that.”

But perhaps the biggest challenge teams face is doing their due diligence on a player’s background and character to ensure that they won’t disrupt the culture that’s been created with the players who’ve already been there. Beamer was adamant that regardless of who the player is, if there are red flags on any player in the transfer portal, then they won’t waste their time with them.

“A guy might be a great player but if he’s not a fit for what we’re trying to do here at Carolina, I’m not gonna bring him in here. I don’t care how good of a player he is.”

