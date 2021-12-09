 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer 'constantly evaluating' program

Shane Beamer

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will face North Carolina on Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

 KATIE DUGAN

There’s always a fine line from a coaching perspective in balancing staff continuity and opting to make a change on a staff during the offseason.

The Gamecocks are less than 10 days out from their regular season ending and a week out from the early signing period and haven’t had any coaching turnover since.

Head coach Shane Beamer said he expects all of the Gamecock assistants will serve in their roles for bowl practices but he’s “constantly evaluating” what is best for the Gamecock program.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer has eye on transfer portal

“Ultimately as a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for the South Carolina football program, period,” he said Wednesday. “It always has been and always will be. It’s constantly evaluating where we are and what’s the best thing for us going forward personnel-wise, scheme-wise, program-wise, everything.”

This time of year, right before the early signing period, has seen a flurry of coaching moves across the country and is really the first of three times there’s significant coaching movement.

There’s usually some after the early signing period, which ends Dec. 17, and then again after the NFL season when coaches move up and down between the college and pro levels.

Beamer said after the Clemson game that he would sit down with athletic directory Ray Tanner and Chance Miller after the season ends and “look at what the best thing for our program is moving forward.”

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks, Tar Heels in Duke's Mayo Bowl

South Carolina’s final game of the year is Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina.

“I’ll constantly do that as well,” Beamer said about staff evaluation. “As we get through the season — to me the season’s still going on, we have another game left — as we go through December and get into January we’ll continue to evaluate the program and what’s best for the program going forward.”

The Gamecock coaching staff has been incredibly busy the last week and is again this week as they put the finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class.

Beamer and staff were out on the road recruiting and are again all of this week before the contact period ends after Saturday.

He mentioned Wednesday having an in-home visit Saturday night.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Will there be staff changes? When?

“It’s a busy time right now with recruiting because we hit the ground running the day after the Clemson game and have not slowed down yet. We won’t slow down from a travel standpoint until Saturday night,” Beamer said.

“We get back in here and go full speed ahead getting ready for signing day next week and being here getting ready for the bowl game. Certainly I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what the best thing is for our program when I’ve been on airplanes or in rental cars and things like that.”

Wannamaker SEC All-Freshman

The University of South Carolina placed three players on the SEC's All-Freshman team as selected by the league's 14 coaches, it was announced today by the SEC office.

Redshirt freshman Tyshawn Wannamaker was selected to the offensive line, redshirt freshman Alex Huntley earned a spot on the defensive line and true freshman Juju McDowell was recognized as both the all-purpose back and return specialist on the 2021 SEC Coaches' All-Freshman team.

Wannamaker, a 6-4, 214-pounder from St. Matthews, played in all 12 games, including six starts, during the 2021 season. He moved into the starting lineup at right tackle midway through the season following an injury to Dylan Wonnum and held that position throughout the remainder of the season.

Wannamaker is the first Gamecock offensive lineman to make the All-Freshman team since Dylan Wonnum in 2018.

