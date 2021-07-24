CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 4 new SEC coaches facing different tests

Harsin plucked two of Beamer's new assistants from South Carolina, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend.

The 49-year-old Beamer's father, Frank, was a longtime head coach at Virginia Tech. The younger Beamer is coming off a stint as Oklahoma's assistant head coach. He insists the Gamecocks have everything in place to build a championship-caliber program, and that he wants to put down some roots.

"My wife and I bought a house. We haven't moved in. We're renovating it," Beamer said. "We're still living in a condo 100 yards from my office. So all I do is wake up early each morning and go into that facility, and I can't wait to get to work each day and move this program forward and try and make this program better."

Lea finished his college career as a fullback at Vandy from 2002-04. The Nashville native spent the past two seasons as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator.

The Commodores went 0-9 last year and haven't had a winning season since 2013. Lea knows taking over a rebuilding job is hardly unique in coaching.