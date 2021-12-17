CAROLINA FOCUS: O-line focus 'little bit of everything'

In two weeks South Carolina will be playing in its first bowl game since 2018 when the Gamecocks travel to Charlotte for the Duke's Mayo Bowl against North Carolina.

Bowl practices are a chance for younger guys to potentially get more practice reps before the season ends and position groups to try and build some momentum entering the offseason.

Offensive tackle Jaylen Nichols said the Gamecocks’ offensive linemen are attempting to make the most of the extra practice time.

"It's really like an extra week of spring really because we're out here doing our thing, doing what we do best, sharpening that up," the versatile lineman said. "That's just really like what we have to do as of right now."

South Carolina practiced for the first time Monday after taking time off after the Clemson game and for final exams.

Nichols said the extra practice between now and the bowl game helps not only the line but the entire team get back into the swing of things.

"Just getting back in the game of football since we've been out about two weeks or so," Nichols said. "So you know, getting back in that rhythm."

The last time South Carolina took the field the Gamecocks weren't able to put up any points against rival Clemson. In that game the offense put up some of it's worst numbers of the season, rushing for a season-low 43 yards and its second-to-worst total offensive yards with 206.

The highest PFF grade by an offensive lineman from that game was center Eric Douglas, who brought in a 63.4 grade.

The lowest on the other hand was right tackle Tyshawn Wannamaker, who graded out with a 58.4.

Nichols said there really isn't one specific issue that the line has had during the season, rather that it just boils to effort.

"Really we just got to play better, got to play harder," Nichols said.

As for what the South Carolina offensive line is doing specifically in practice to make those improvements, Nichols said the unit is doing just about everything.

"A little bit of everything, run blocking, pass blocking," Nichols said. "We're just trying to work on ourselves, do everything we can to make sure we get better individually."

The rest of the Gamecock offense should hope that the offensive line practices well in the bowl game (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.), Nichols said that he felt like whenever the O-line practices well, they play well on Saturdays.

"Whenever the O-line plays good during practice, then we end up having a good game, so we just got to keep getting tighter and producing better," Nichols said.

