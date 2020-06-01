CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Staley lands 3 top commits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Less than 24 hours after getting a public commitment from their second recruit, the Gamecocks picked up their third with forward Sania Feagin.

A day after third-ranked Saniya Rivers announced her commitment, sixth-ranked Feagin went public. She had been suspected of being one of Dawn Staley’s “birdies,” perhaps the one who identified herself as the “Big Birdie.” They join #26 Aubryanna Hall, who was the first birdie to announce when she revealed her decision May 25.

Feagin was Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, a 6-4 forward with guard skills. She projects as a stretch four who could grow into more of a low-post threat, similar to A’ja Wilson, who happens to be Feagin’s favorite player.

Feagin may have the most potential of any player in her class. ESPN ranked her as the eight best prospect regardless of class (one spot behind Rivers), but noted that her upside is higher than the players above her. In a scouting report, Feagin was described as “ultra-athletic” and “explosively athletic,” capable of shooting the three or scoring off the dribble. She is able to lead the break after a rebound or blocked shot, and may be the prototype stretch four for Staley.