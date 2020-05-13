CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Seventh Woods ranked highly among transfers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Transfers are part of the game at this point of collegiate sports, and especially in college basketball where nearly thousands of players enter the portal and head to new homes each offseason.

South Carolina's had its fair share of transfers, but they've also hit the transfer market the last few seasons, most recently with Seventh Woods.

And, as things hit the lull of the offseason after the onslaught of transfers early, ESPN's Jeff Borzello took the time to rank some of the most impactful and included Seventh Woods on the list.

Borzello divides his rankings into graduate transfers, transfers eligible for the 2020 season, transfers eligible at the semester break and transfers eligible in 2021 after a sit out year.

Woods obviously falls into the second category and Borzell ranks him as the No. 38 overall transfer who's eligible at the start of the 2020 season.

It might not be an eye-popping number, but considering there were almost 1,000 players in the portal last season, that puts Woods in top 10% of transfers who are eligible next season.