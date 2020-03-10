CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Martin 'overly optimistic about what’s in place'

There’s still at least one game left to play this season for South Carolina and a lot left on the table to play for, but as the Gamecocks get ready for the SEC Tournament, Frank Martin likes to think of the season as a successful one.

After seeing hopes for an at-large NCAA bid vanish against Vanderbilt, the NIT is the most likely postseason scenario, barring a run in the tournament. Yet Martin is in a good place with where his program is currently.

“I think so. We’re 325th in youth. There are some teams in our league with a lot of experience and finished below us. I used to count better. What’s that? Six consecutive non-losing seasons? There are still games to be played. I don’t know where this is going to end this year,” Martin said.

“Where I’m at right now, am I disappointed right now in some losses this year? Of course I am. But I’m overly optimistic about what’s in place. I’m overly optimistic with the fact we’ve become a better team since the season’s gone on. I’m excited about the fact we’re in the top half of our league.”

The Gamecocks (18-14, 10-8 SEC) lost their final regular season game of the year to Vanderbilt, ending really any hope of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but still finished in the top half of the league.