CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Martin 'overly optimistic about what’s in place'

There’s still at least one game left to play this season for South Carolina and a lot left on the table to play for, but as the Gamecocks get ready for the SEC Tournament, Frank Martin likes to think of the season as a successful one.
After seeing hopes for an at-large NCAA bid vanish against Vanderbilt, the NIT is the most likely postseason scenario, barring a run in the tournament. Yet Martin is in a good place with where his program is currently.
“I think so. We’re 325th in youth. There are some teams in our league with a lot of experience and finished below us. I used to count better. What’s that? Six consecutive non-losing seasons? There are still games to be played. I don’t know where this is going to end this year,” Martin said.
“Where I’m at right now, am I disappointed right now in some losses this year? Of course I am. But I’m overly optimistic about what’s in place. I’m overly optimistic with the fact we’ve become a better team since the season’s gone on. I’m excited about the fact we’re in the top half of our league.”
The Gamecocks (18-14, 10-8 SEC) lost their final regular season game of the year to Vanderbilt, ending really any hope of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but still finished in the top half of the league.
It's the sixth straight non-losing season, the first time that's happened since the Frank McGuire days.
After being projected to finish 10th by the media before the year, the Gamecocks ended the regular season tied for sixth, the sixth time in eight seasons under Martin his team has outperformed its preseason ranking.
In four of those years, they’ve outperformed their preseason projection by at least four spots.
Despite just one tournament appearance in the same span of time, only two teams have won more games in the SEC than South Carolina’s 51: Kentucky at 69 and Florida at 54. Tennessee and South Carolina both are at 51.
“Who’s won more in the SEC over the last six years?” Martin said. “We’re in a good place.”
This year the Gamecocks picked up two bad losses in non-conference play to Boston and Stetson, both Quad III or IV losses, before starting the SEC season strong and finishing 2-4 down the stretch to essentially squash tournament hopes outside of winning it all in Nashville.
This year’s resume is an interesting one, going 9-10 in Quad I or II games with a likely spot in the NIT waiting for them after the season.
Martin did say he’s better equipped to say whether the season was a success or not once the final buzzer sounds, but he likes where his team is after the regular season.
“I’m optimistic with what we’re doing right now and where we’re at with what we’ve done up to this point,” he said.
The Gamecocks once again are a young team with only two seniors (one who plays) in Maik Kotsar and Micaiah Henry with just one junior in Jair Bolden.
Among scholarship players, they have one redshirt sophomore in Justin Minaya, three other sophomores — Keyshawn Bryant, Alanzo Frink and A.J. Lawson — two redshirt freshmen in T.J. Moss and Jermaine Couisnard and four other freshmen in Trae Hannibal, Jalyn McCreary, Wildens Leveque and Trey Anderson.
“I think we have 11 freshmen or sophomores on the roster, of which one senior plays. I’m not prepared to put closure to the season yet," Martin said. "I’m not prepared to put closure to what’s good or bad."
Kotsar, Couisnard get SEC honors
South Carolina senior forward Maik Kotsar and redshirt freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard were honored with SEC postseason accolades from the league's coaches. Kotsar was named to the All-SEC Second Team, and Couisnard earned All-Freshman Team honors, marking the first postseason awards for both.
Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, the www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to USC athletics.