CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Georgia win gives offensive blueprint

It would take not paying attention to miss the signage at the front of Colonial Life Arena.

The words “Guard and Go” are plastered across the front of South Carolina’s home arena; words Frank Martin, the coaching staff and players want to live by, so much so there are shirts with the saying emblazoned on it.

It’s how the Gamecocks want to operate and Saturday against Georgia gave a blueprint of how successful the strategy can be.

“We’ve struggled to consistently make the easy play,” Martin said. “In the second half against Georgia, we made the dunk, we made the three, we came up with loose balls, we got out in the open court and converted the three-point play. Those are the plays we have to figure out how to be more consistent at.”

The Gamecocks (11-7, 2-4 SEC) ended a three-game skid with a 17-point win over the Bulldogs thanks to a big 30-10 run over the final 11 minutes of the game predicated on those guard-and-go principles.

Over the final quarter of the game, South Carolina held Georgia to just 10 points while turning the Bulldogs over four times with three blocks and three steals.

Then the offense followed, able now to get into the open court and attack the basket.

South Carolina scored 30 points in just over 10 minutes of game time, shooting 9-for-11 from the field while attacking the rim. They shot 12 free throws in what should be a blueprint for success in league play.

Of the Gamecocks’ 83 points, 30 came in the paint and 29 came on the fast break.

“We have guys who can make jump shots but we have to get the ball in the paint. Don’t dismiss Jermaine from the paint scoring,” Martin said. “He made some plays in the paint against Georgia. That’s something he’s done in the past and something we need him to be more consistent.”

The run, and offensive success, was sparked by South Carolina’s veterans with Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant combining for 19 of the final 30 points and Erik Stevenson adding on eight more of his own.

All three hit a three during a dominant stretch, and South Carolina needs more of that moving forward.

“It was fun to watch. I hope it’s something where all three of those guys can utilize. All three of those guys and James Reese are our team leaders and are the most experienced players on our team,” Martin said. “I hope they can use that to feel better individually so we can continue to push and build.”

The final 10 minutes of Saturday’s game certainly can be a springboard for Couisnard and Bryant, who had great games after a few struggles this season, and for the offense as a whole.

The Gamecocks have struggled for consistency through their first five SEC games, sitting them at the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency.

“It gave us a spark offensively and defensively,” Bryant said of the offensive explosion vs. Georgia. “It gave the crowd a spark and brought that energy. It carried on with us throughout the rest of the game.”

