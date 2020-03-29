CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks eye being top 5 team in SEC in '21

COLUMBIA -- The 2019-20 season just ended and the 2020-21 season is still nine months away from tipping off, but it's never too early to start looking at which teams can contend for tournament spots.

And one national media member thinks the Gamecocks have a good chance of vying for one of those 68 spots in the Big Dance.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein put out his top 45 teams for next season with the Gamecocks checking in at No. 41.

They're one of just five SEC teams Rothstein considers some of the best squads in college basketball, joining Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and LSU.

If that holdS true, the Gamecocks would be firmly in competition for an at-large bid TO the NCAA Tournament and a top-four finish in the SEC.

Barring any transfers or professional defections, the Gamecocks are only scheduled to lose two players and one that contributed last season in Maik Kotsar.

The biggest question looming currently is whether A.J. Lawson opts to go pro and leave after his senior year.