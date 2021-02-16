CAROLINA BASEBALL: USC wants to outperform preseason expectations

COLUMBIA -- If any coach or player at South Carolina needed a reminder of what the expectations were in Columbia, all they have to do is look at the right field wall.

There they would see the list of NCAA Tournament bids, complete with the 13 trips to Super Regionals, 11 College World Series appearances and the two national championship logos in centerfield.

So, even as the Gamecocks are getting a lot of preseason accolades heading into 2021, they want more.

“The expectation here is to win a national championship. If our guys are getting too excited about being ranked in the top 20 right now they’re not in the right headspace,” Mark Kingston said. “We make sure guys know what the expectation is here. We want to go to Omaha and we want to win a national championship. That’s what I want our guys to feel like. I want them to feel like 18 is underrated for us right now.”

The Gamecocks are heading into the season ranked No. 18 in both D1Baseball and Baseball America’s top 25, the first time they’ve earned a preseason ranking since 2017.

That year they started No. 5 nationally and ultimately missed the postseason, which is why this year’s team isn’t putting much stock in the number next to its name.