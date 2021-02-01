CAROLINA BASEBALL: Kingston likes his pitching options

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina enters the season with arguably its deepest pitching staff of the Mark Kingston era and there are still plenty of decisions that still need to be made before opening day.

Coming out of the fall, it looked like Julian Bosnic was emerging as the team’s third starter behind Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan.

“There’s a number of guys. ... What we have written down in pencil right now in the rotation would still be the three guys we talked about: Farr, Jordan and Bosnic,” head coach Mark Kingston said before the weekend scrimmages. “There are a number of other guys we’ve discussed as potential Tuesday starters or guys you want to look at if COVID hits you or if you have injuries.”

Farr and Jordan started last season combining for a 1.72 ERA in 36.2 innings with a 0.736 WHIP and 46 strikeouts while Bosnic’s fall saw him surge into top prospects list entering the season as is solidifying himself as a potential weekend arm in the SEC.

If Bosnic does ultimately get the weekend starter slot, then the Gamecocks will have to figure out a weekend starter role with three young arms heavily in the mix.