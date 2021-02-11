CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks picked 4th in SEC East

COLUMBIA -- Junior Wes Clarke was named to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference second team while the University of South Carolina baseball team has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC's Eastern Division by the league's 14 coaches, the conference announced Thursday.

Clarke, who has been named a Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs in 2020 while driving in 22, which was tied for third in the league. Clarke hit .286 with 14 runs scored in 16 games played for the Gamecocks.

He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI in a win over Northwestern on Feb. 22. He also hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 12th inning in a 2-1 win at Furman (March 3). Clarke had a .406 on-base percentage and did not commit an error at first base for Carolina.

The Gamecocks earned 55 votes in the coaches' poll, good for fourth in the division behind Florida (91 votes, 13 first-place votes), Vanderbilt (79 votes, 1 first-place votes) and Tennessee (58 votes). Carolina was followed by Georgia (51 votes), Missouri (28 votes) and Kentucky (23 votes).