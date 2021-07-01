CAROLINA ATHLETICS: Gamecocks move ahead on allowing NIL benefits

University of South Carolina student-athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday.

The university supported South Carolina State Law S. 685, which allowed intercollegiate student-athletes in South Carolina the right to earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness.

The effective date of the bill was to be July 1, 2022, or by certification of the South Carolina attorney general if rules consistent with the provisions of the bill were to be in effect by the NCAA.

On June 30, the NCAA suspended its name-image-likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports, allowing South Carolina student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from NIL starting July 1.

The NIL program at South Carolina will fall under the athletics department's "Gamecock CEO" program, started in 2020. CEO is an acronym for "Commit, Engage, Own It" and empowers student-athletes to take charge of their lives. The NIL program will assist student-athletes in taking advantage of the opportunities that becoming leader of their own brand can bring.