Calhoun native, Carolina great, military leader 'Mule' Bennett dies at 89

Calhoun County native Clyde "Mule" Bennett, a member of the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away on Dec. 13 at the age of 89, in Lubbock, Texas.

Bennett, a football All-ACC and third-team All-American in 1953, played split end and defensive end for the Gamecocks. He was inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

Bennett was referenced in a 2017 article in The State as one of the "Top 50 Gamecocks of all time." He led the Gamecocks in receiving in 1952 with 34 catches for 502 yards and, in 1953 with 23 catches for 413 yards. Bennett also appeared in the Blue-Grey All-Star game in 1953.

The 1953 Gamecock team finished 7-3 overall and defeated #8-ranked West Virginia, 20-14, in Morgantown. Following the win, the Gamecocks appeared in the AP poll for the first time in school history at a #18 ranking.

He was taken in the third round of the 1954 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, but eventually played one season for the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1954. Following his only pro football season, Bennett entered the U.S. Air Force in 1955, earning the rank of colonel.

Bennett took pilot training at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock in December 1957 and was initially stationed in Japan. He then was stationed at Charleston Air Force Base upon return to the U.S. in 1961. In 1974, he was assigned to Charleston AFB as commander of the 20th Military Aircraft Squadron.

Under his leadership, the 20th became known as the "Bennett's Bandits." He was promoted to colonel in 1975 and was assigned deputy commander of operations until he retired in 1978.

The last summer of active duty was spent in Zaire in Africa with the 2nd Regiment of the French Foreign Legion's Elite Airborne Rangers, leaving with the uprising there in 1978. He retired with approximately 14,000 hours of flying time in an assortment of aircraft.

Born Feb. 2, 1932, Bennett graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1950 and earned his bachelor's degree at USC in 1954.

Bennett is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores Bennett of Lubbock, Texas, and his daughter, Robin Bennett Cleveland of Cottageville. He was preceded in death by his son, Ross Bennett, and son-in-law, Keith Cleveland.

A memorial service for Bennett will be held on Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Lubbock, Texas. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Ross Roberson Bennett Memorial Scholarship Fund, Collegiate Recovery Community, PO Box 41160, Lubbock, TX 79409.

