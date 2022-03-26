alert Branchville players sign to play football for Limestone Mar 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Branchville's Xyquarius Nimmons signed to play football at Limestone University Thursday. Nimmons is joined by Vannessa Williams, Ron Nester, Sandy Dukes, Charles Gregory and Billy Infinger. Special to The T&D Branchville's Ronnie Nester signed to play football with Limestone University Thursday. Joining Nester are Lisa Nester, Ron Nester, Chelsea Nester, Elaney Sanders and Hannah Nester. Special to the T&D Related to this story Most Popular All top seeds in women's Sweet 16 After a wild opening weekend of the women's NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16 field features a mixture of regulars that includes all four No. 1 se… Sweet 16 roundup: Top seeds Gonzaga, Arizona ousted; Duke sends Coach K to Elite 8 Top overall seed Gonzaga muscled out of NCAAs by Arkansas; Houston ousts No. 1 Arizona; Coach K reaches Elite 8. Complete NCAA tourney coverage here. NCAA tourney roundup: Miami dominates No. 2 Auburn; Iowa State upsets Wisconsin; plus a Sweet 16 primer Get caught up on all of Sunday's NCAA tourney action, including Miami's upset of No. 2 Auburn, plus all the scores, the updated bracket and top pics. Power of the Underdog: Tiny St. Peter's makes Elite 8 The Peacocks (22-11) became the first-ever 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in a NCAA Tournament string of upsets. Read and see the highlights here. NCAA tourney roundup: Baylor's untimely demise; UConn on the prowl; what's on tap The Tar Heels had something to say about being called a "soft" team. UConn begins their ascent in their quest for their 12th title. Here's a recap of Saturday, plus a look ahead. Sweet 16 roundup: No. 15 Saint Peter's makes history; Love lifts UNC; Creighton women stun Iowa St. Here's a complete recap of Friday's NCAA tournament action plus everything you need to know about tonight's Elite 8 games. NCAA tourney roundup: Coach K's final Duke run starts with win; a dunk in women's game; what's on tap Duke gives Coach K a win. A dunk in Stanford women's win is just 3rd overall by a woman in NCAA tourney. Here's a recap of Friday, plus a look ahead. College athletes making most of creative NIL opportunities The NIL era is just getting started. Staley's NCAA fix for inequities? Pay women's teams like men The phrase “March Madness” is everywhere this women's NCAA Tournament. Shead scores 21 points, Houston knocks out 1-seed Arizona SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson gritted his teeth and raised his arms before emphatically pounding his right fist into his left hand 11 times while celebrating with ecstatic Cougars fans who were not too far from home. Watch Now: Related Video Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles AP Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles Former UFC fighter being charged with 11 counts of batter AP Former UFC fighter being charged with 11 counts of batter Ash Barty announces retirement at 25 AP Ash Barty announces retirement at 25