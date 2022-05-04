Branchville baseball advances

Branchville opened the high school baseball playoffs with a 16-1 win in four innings Tuesday night over Lamar.

Jonathan Looper earned the win, pitching all four innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. He improves to 5-0 on the season.

At the plate for Branchville, Blake Connor was 4-4 with an RBI, Bubba Lytle was 3-3 with 3 RBIs, Mason Connor was 3-3 with 2 RBIs, Harrison Wimberly was 2-2 and Ronnie Nester was 2-4 with 3 RBIs.

Branchville (16-4) will host Carvers Bay Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Branchville sports complex. Carvers Bay defeated Charleston Math & Science 13-2 on Tuesday.

