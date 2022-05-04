 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Branchville baseball advances

  • 0
Jonathan Looper

Jonathan Looper earned the win, pitching all four innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. He improves to 5-0 on the season.

 donnyknightphotography.smug.mug.com

Branchville opened the high school baseball playoffs with a 16-1 win in four innings Tuesday night over Lamar.

Jonathan Looper earned the win, pitching all four innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. He improves to 5-0 on the season.

At the plate for Branchville, Blake Connor was 4-4 with an RBI, Bubba Lytle was 3-3 with 3 RBIs, Mason Connor was 3-3 with 2 RBIs, Harrison Wimberly was 2-2 and Ronnie Nester was 2-4 with 3 RBIs.

Branchville (16-4) will host Carvers Bay Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Branchville sports complex. Carvers Bay defeated Charleston Math & Science 13-2 on Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News