BOWL ROUNDUP: Seminoles over Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl

Seminoles over Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns and No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma 35-32 on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Johnny Wilson made a one-handed grab for a 58-yard gain to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left. The Seminoles (10-3) held on, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Sooners' comeback bid.

Jovante Barnes tied it at 32 for Oklahoma (6-7) with 3:37 left on a 12-yard run. That was after Travis fired a 17-yard pass to tight end Markeston Douglas in the end zone to put the Seminoles up 32-25 midway through the fourth. The Seminoles had gotten the ball off an Oklahoma fumble.

Treshaun Ward's 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter gave the Seminoles an 18-17 lead — their first advantage since leading 3-0 in the opening quarter. Travis converted two third downs to guide Florida's State 94 yards on the 15-play drive.

The Sooners went up 25-18 with 13:22 left on 25-yard run by freshman Gavin Sawchuk and a successful 2-point conversion.

Florida State needed just two minutes to go 75 yards to tie it at 25, with Ward taking the ball 38 yards into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

Florida State won its first bowl since the 2017 season, and its first under coach Mike Norvell.

Travis, who has already announced his intention to return to the team for the 2023 season, became the 11th player in program history to pass for 3,000-plus yards in a season.

Oklahoma, making its 24th straight bowl appearance, lost its first bowl game since the 2019 season.

Washington holds off Texas in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Michael Penix, Jr. threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and No. 12 Washington held off No. 21 Texas 27-20 on Thursday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Texas scored 10 late points, pulling within seven on Bert Auburn’s 26-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining, but failed on an onside kick try. The Longhorns (8-5) stopped the Huskies (11-2) on the ensuing possession and took over on their own 16 with 32 seconds and got to the Washington 40 on the final play of the game.

Penix finished the season with 4,641 yards passing to break the 20-year-old Washington season mark of 4,458 set by Cody Pickett.

Minnesota tops Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carriers with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (1986-89) on a 10-yard gain with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Ibrahim finished with 71 yards on 16 carries before Trey Potts replaced him in the backfield. Daniel Jackson hauled in a pair of TD passes in the win.

Oregon gets Holiday Bowl win over Tar Heels

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park.

Cota caught the ball at about the 1 and got it across the goal line as he was being tackled by Don Chapman. The play was upheld on review. Lewis then banked in the PAT. Drake Maye’s desperation heave into the end zone fell incomplete as time ran out.

Texas Tech defeats Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for a 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl.

Shough, who finished with a career-high 111 yards rushing, ran for two scores and threw for a third in the first two quarters to help the Red Raiders (8-5) to a 26-7 halftime lead. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had 361 yards passing with two TD throws and a scoring run, but he threw two of his three interceptions and lost a fumble in the first half to put the Rebels in a huge hole.