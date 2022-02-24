COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 89-48 rout of Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked South Carolina clinched the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with an 89-48 rout of Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Boston set an SEC record with her 20th consecutive double-double, passing former LSU star Sylvia Fowles.

The Gamecocks (26-1, 14-1) took control during the first half and cruised to their 14th consecutive victory.

Texas A&M (14-13, 4-11) got 11 points from Jordan Nixon as the Aggies dropped their fourth straight in coach Gary Blair's last home game. He plans to retire after the season.

South Carolina led by 21 at halftime and a 7-1 run early in the third quarter made it 51-24. Boston scored nine points during a 13-3 run that extended the lead to 64-29 late in the third quarter.

Chants of "MVP!" rained down from a small but vocal section of South Carolina fans as Boston made two free throws to cap the run before heading to the bench for good.

The Aggies scored the first four points of the game, but South Carolina soon took over, using a 19-4 run to lead by 11 at the end of the first quarter. The Gamecocks were up by 12 with about seven minutes left in the first half before a 14-3 spurt pushed it to 37-14.

Lele Grissett had six points in that stretch for South Carolina.

Big picture

South Carolina: The Gamecocks beat A&M 65-45 on Jan. 13. They've been great all season and only seem to be getting better as the conference tournament approaches.

Texas A&M: The Aggies are having subpar season after winning the SEC regular-season title and reaching the Sweet 16 last season. But Texas A&M is always dangerous in March and could still make some noise in the conference tournament in Blair's last run.

Leaving his mark

Before the game, the court at Reed Arena was renamed "Gary Blair Court" to honor Blair, who led the Aggies to a national title in 2011 and is the winningest basketball coach in school history. A highlight video was played on the arena's big screens before he posed for pictures in front of one of two places on the court that now bear his name in maroon script.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was on hand to help celebrate Blair's career and many fans held up signs thanking him.

This is Blair's 37th season as a head coach. He took over at Texas A&M for the 2003-04 season.

Up next

South Carolina: At Ole Miss on Sunday.

Texas A&M: Visits No. 25 Georgia on Sunday to wrap up the regular season.

Notre Dame (W) 77, Clemson 56

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson combined for 43 points, as #14 Notre Dame downed Clemson 77-56 on Thursday night in Notre Dame. The win moves the Fighting Irish to 21-6 (12-4 ACC) on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 9-19 (3-14 ACC).

For the Tigers, Amari Robinson, Daisha Bradford, and Delicia Washington each scored in double figures. Robinson finished 8-10 from the floor with 18 points, while Bradford added 16. Hannah Hank pulled down 10 rebounds and the Tigers held the Irish to 6-21 shooting from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame used a 15-0 run over the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second to take a lead it would never relinquish. The Irish led by as many as 20 in the second quarter, before Clemson used back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 15, but Notre Dame took an 18-point lead into halftime.

Clemson jumped out on a quick 6-0 run to start the third quarter to cut the lead to 12, before the teams traded baskets and Clemson cut the lead to 11. Notre Dame outscored the Tigers 11-6 to end the third, however, to take a 16-point lead into the game’s final 10:00.

Notre Dame opened up a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter behind a 6-0 run that prompted a Tiger timeout. Clemson wouldn’t come any closer, falling 77-56.

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, closing out the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. tipoff at Miami.

Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69

CLEMSON (AP) — Chase Hunter scored a career-high 21 points, Al-Amir Dawes added 19 and short-handed Clemson beat Wake Forest 80-69 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Clemson was without leading scorer PJ Hall (15.5 points per game) due to a foot injury. But Guards Hunter and Dawes helped carry the weight without the Tigers star big man. Hunter was 10 of 12 from the field and Dawes made six straight free throws in the final 41 minutes to seal it.

Nick Honor had 13 points and Ian Schieffelin added 10 for Clemson (13-15, 5-12 ACC). Freshman Ben Middlebrooks, in his first start of the season, was held scoreless in 20 minutes.

Damari Monsanto had 17 points and seven rebounds, Jake LaRavia added 15 points and eight boards, and Alondes Williams scored 13 for Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7), which was seeking its sixth ACC road win. Isaiah Mucius, averaging 9.6 points, did not play.

Monsanto scored 13 points in the first half, matching his season high for a game. He was 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Seven of Wake Forest’s 11 made field goals were 3-pointers.

LaRavia missed his first nine shots of the game but scored seven straight Wake Forest points to get within 66-62.

Clemson is at Boston College on Saturday. Wake Forest hosts Louisville on Saturday before closing the regular season on Wednesday against North Carolina State.

