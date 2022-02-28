CAROLINA BASKETBALL: 'Money time' for Gamecocks

Frank Martin said it last week, but it’s money time now for South Carolina basketball.

The Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8 SEC) enter the final week of the regular season fighting for any chance at the postseason and needing a strong showing.

They have two games left before the conference tournament — home Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Missouri (4-12 SEC) and at Auburn (13-3 SEC) Saturday.

Before that starts, a look at where things stand from a tournament perspective, a league seeding perspective and on the recruiting trail.

The Gamecocks’ resume

As of Monday morning, the Gamecocks have some metrics that really favor them while others don’t. They’re at 91 in the NET and 93 in KenPom, but rank No. 59 in KPI and No. 48 in strength of record.

Because Vanderbilt moved up to a Quad I win and Florida State to a Quad II, the Gamecocks are now 8-9 in the first two quadrants and 8-2 in the last two with no Quad IV losses. Princeton is eight spots away from a Quad II loss and Coastal 10.

Where South Carolina suffers in the net is the efficiency margin of victory, which is lower in wins and higher in losses; when the Gamecocks win, it’s usually close compared to a handful of lopsided blowouts in the SEC.

The Gamecocks missed a huge chance to notch a Quad I win this past weekend against Alabama, a top-25 team in every metric.

The Gamecocks are still hanging out in Barttorvik’s Tourney Cast, given a 0.2% chance to make the Big Dance. Their average seed when they do is 11.6.

Their Wins Above Bubble, which measures how a team does against other bubble teams, is 60. That is on par with Xavier (56), Florida (58), Virginia Tech (63), Oregon (68), Dayton (72), Mississippi State (78) and Virginia (80).

As it stands right now, the Gamecocks would need to win out and win a couple of games in the league tournament to really have a better shot of making the NCAA Tournament.

SEC Tournament

Right now, the Gamecocks are tied for sixth in the SEC with LSU, Mississippi State and Florida. They have the tiebreaker over the Tigers but the Gators have the tiebreaker over South Carolina. The Gamecocks split the season series with the Bulldogs.

The best South Carolina can do at the moment is 10-8 in the league. Regardless of what happens, they won’t get a top-four seed in the tournament. They will, however, be out of playing the first day.

Most metrics have the Gamecocks finishing 9-9 in the SEC with a win over Missouri and a loss to Auburn.

There’s a chance, albeit a small one, both Texas A&M and Vanderbilt end with the same league record, but South Carolina has the tiebreakers there. Any loss by either Vanderbilt or Texas A&M this week would make them unable to catch the Gamecocks.

Now comes the tricky part, because the Gamecocks could finish anywhere between fifth (if it wins out) and ninth in the SEC depending on what happens the final week of the season.

They would play on day two of the tournament regardless, but their opponent would be one of the teams they’ve been jockeying with this year: Mississippi State, LSU, Florida.

If they were to win, the Gamecocks would play one of the top-four seeds, which are all but set in stone: Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas. There will be a much, much clearer idea of that after Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the middle of the SEC now.

Alabama (9-7): vs. Texas A&M (Wednesday); at LSU

LSU (8-8): at Arkansas (Wednesday); vs. Alabama

South Carolina (8-8): vs. Missouri (Tuesday); at Auburn

Mississippi State (8-8): vs. Auburn (Wednesday); at Texas A&M

Florida (8-8): at Vanderbilt (Tuesday); vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M (7-9): at Alabama (Wednesday); vs. Mississippi State

Vanderbilt (6-10): vs. Florida (Tuesday); at Ole Miss

