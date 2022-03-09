CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks need more O from Leveque, rest of bigs

Like any coach with extended time off — like South Carolina had between the end of the regular season and now — Frank Martin used it to do some self-scouting.

He spent the time Sunday and Monday going over the good and bad from a grueling regular season. While there was plenty of good, there is one glaring thing the Gamecocks need to be better with.

“Somehow and someway we need our bigs to help us offensively. I thought Josh Gray gave us a presence rebounding to a certain extent in the game the other day. Ta’Quan always gives us a defensive personality when he’s out there,” Martin said.

“He missed some jump hooks from that 5-foot range we need him to convert. Then Wildens has not played well in a while. He’s our starting center and he’s been our guy from day one. He’ll continue to be our guy.”

Consistent post play has been hard to find for a South Carolina team needing it.

Over the last seven games, the Gamecocks’ four true bigs — Wildens Leveque, AJ Wilson, Josh Gray and Ta’Quan Woodley — are averaging just 7.4 points on 48.9% shooting.

They’re protecting the rim at a high rate, an average of four blocks per game, but combining for 3.7 turnovers and 7.6 fouls per game over that stretch.

They’re missing an average of 33.2 shots per game over the last seven with the bigs bringing in 3.9 offensive boards per game.

It’s been especially tough for starter Wildens Leveque, who’s scored 22 points and fouled 22 times over the last seven with just 20 rebounds.

With him and grad transfer AJ Wilson struggling, it puts a ton of pressure on two younger players in Josh Gray and Ta’Quan Woodley.

"What happens is nobody in grassroots basketball passes the ball to bigs anymore. Everyone just shoots step-back threes. All our bigs are first-year guys with the exception of Wildens and AJ Wilson. Wildens was doing that for us early in the year and hit a rough patch,” Martin said.

“Then we lose Josh Gray, who’s really talented. He’s not there yet from that standpoint, but I think he’s going to be a really, really good basketball based on his mind and talent. Now that puts a lot of pressure on everyone else.”

Because of that, it’s forced South Carolina to play smaller, starting Keyshawn Bryant at the power forward spot. He’s had his times down the stretch and the Gamecocks have had solid rebounding efforts from guards like Erik Stevenson and Devin Carter.

“I think what we’ve done well is the players — Jermaine, Erik, James and Keyshawn — have all played better in the last five, six weeks of the season than they did the first five or six weeks of the season,” Martin said. “That’s a must. I think the young guys — Ta’Quan Woodley, Devin Carter — have grown tremendously as players.”

South Carolina plays Mississippi State in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday (6 p.m.). It will need its bigs to play well if the Gamecocks want to play Friday.

“Those are our guys. Those are the guys we got. We’re going to keep batting,” Martin said. “We have a whole season to show those guys are good enough. We just have to get them to be a little more impactful for us on game days.”

