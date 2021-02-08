 Skip to main content
It's now 1 vs. 2 when USC meets UConn at 7 p.m. Monday on FS1
It's now 1 vs. 2 when USC meets UConn at 7 p.m. Monday on FS1

The new Associated Press poll on Monday elevated South Carolina's women basketball team to No. 1 with the storied UConn program at No. 2.

The two meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Storrs, Conn. You can watch on FS1 or listen on 107.5 The Game from Columbia.

This is the Gamecocks' third trip to Gampel Pavilion under head coach Dawn Staley. Their most recent visit was a 66-55 UConn victory on Feb. 13, 2017, meaning no current Gamecock has played in the building prior to tonight.

This is South Carolina's fourth road game in its last five outings.

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: South Carolina back to No. 1 in AP poll

South Carolina's command of the paint goes beyond its powerful frontcourt. The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents in the paint 46.5 to 30.6 this season with their paint points accounting for 56.4% of their offense. South Carolina's guards account for 25.1 of those paint points per game.

South Carolina's offensive output of 82.4 points per game (12th in NCAA) often steals the headlines, but its the Gamecock defense that has been the catalyst for this season's success. South Carolina has held 12 opponents under 70 points, including four of its seven ranked opponents, three of which were held under 60 points. The effort as the Gamecocks ranked seventh in the nation in scoring margin (+23.4).

