COLLEGE POLLS

COLLEGE POLLS: Gamecocks unanimous No. 1; Duke atop men's poll

South Carolina UConn Basketball

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, the South Carolina women's team poses with the trophy defeating UConn 73-57 to win the championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Standing at front left is head coach Dawn Staley. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

 Donald Knowles

Maryland dropped six spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places behind unanimous No. 1 South Carolina.

UConn reclaimed No. 2 spot — up one spot and shared with N.C. State — after the Terrapins were blown out by the Wolfpack and new No. 4 Stanford, which climbed three spots. The Terrapins were shorthanded with only seven available players due to injuries and illness.

The Gamecocks grabbed all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel for the second consecutive week after holiday tournaments that saw many of the top teams play each other.

Baylor was No. 5 while Indiana fell two places to sixth after losing to the Cardinal.

South Florida made the biggest jump this week, moving up five spots to No. 13 after beating then-No. 7 Stanford.

Georgia, BYU and Notre Dame joined the Top 25 this week at 20, 21 and 24, respectively.

Duke returns to No. 1

Mike Krzyzewski’s final team at Duke has reached a familiar milestone: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

People are also reading…

The Blue Devils jumped four spots to the top of Monday's poll following a win against Gonzaga that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. That adds to a record haul of top rankings both for the Duke program and for Krzyzewski, who is set to retire after the season.

This is the 127th week at No. 1 for Krzyzewski and the 145th for the Blue Devils, ahead of the late John Wooden (121) and UCLA (134).

The Blue Devils are No. 1 for the first time since spending two weeks there in November 2019, and it comes after a tumultuous season amid the pandemic that saw the program fail to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Duke (7-0) reloaded with a top-tier recruiting class featuring 6-foot-10 star Paolo Banchero and is back among the nation's elite.

When the Blue Devils visit Ohio State on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, it will mark Duke's 255th game as a top-ranked team under Krzyzewski compared with 161 games as an unranked team.

No. 2 Purdue earned nine first-place votes and moved up a spot behind Duke in a reshuffled poll that saw no team hold its spot from the previous week and three new teams join the rankings. It is the Boilermakers' highest ranking since last reaching No. 2 late in the 1987-88 season.

Gonzaga fell to third, while reigning national champion Baylor rose two spots to No. 4 after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. UCLA fell three spots to No. 5 after a 20-point loss to Gonzaga last week, while Villanova, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Arkansas round out the top 10.

