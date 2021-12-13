COLLEGE POLLS: Gamecocks still unanimous No. 1

UConn dropped four spots to No. 7 in the women's AP Top 25 released Monday, its lowest ranking in 14 years after losing its first game against an unranked team since 2012.

The Huskies fell to Georgia Tech last week in its first game without sophomore star Paige Bueckers, who is sidelined for at least six weeks with a tibial plateau fracture in her left knee. The Huskies have not been ranked this low since Jan. 22, 2007, when they were also seventh.

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after holding off then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. The Gamecocks received all 30 votes from a national media panel and have now beaten four teams that were ranked in the top 10 this season. The Gamecocks visit No. 15 Duke on Wednesday.

N.C. State was again second in the poll, followed by Stanford, Arizona and Baylor. The Wildcats now have their best ranking ever at No. 4.

Louisville moved up to No. 6, just ahead of UConn, and the two teams will play Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Baylor will face Michigan in the other game at the event held in Connecticut; that contest will be a rematch of last season's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup that the Bears won in overtime.

Tennessee was tied with UConn at No. 7. Maryland and Indiana rounded out the top 10.

No. 25 North Carolina (9-0) entered the poll this week for the first time since the preseason poll in 2015. The Tar Heels are one of 10 unbeaten teams left in women's college basketball. They have been blowing past many of their opponents, although they haven't faced a Top 25 team yet. Coach Courtney Banghart's team first chance at a ranked opponent comes on Jan. 6 against N.C. State.

Baylor takes over as No. 1

Baylor won the national championship last season without ever reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Bears are there now.

Baylor took advantage of Purdue's last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel Monday to reach the top spot in the poll for the first time since a four-week run ended on Feb. 17, 2020.

The Bears (9-0) were followed by former No. 1s Duke and Purdue along with UCLA and Gonzaga, which began the season atop the poll and spent the first two weeks there before losses to the Blue Devils and Alabama in a span of three games.

Baylor has won a nation-leading 15 consecutive games, none by fewer than eight points, including its memorable 86-70 win over Gonzaga in April for the national title. The Bears also had wins over Stanford, Arizona State and Michigan State to start this season before suffocating then-No. 6 Villanova in a 57-36 victory on Sunday.

Alabama led the second five in the AP poll Monday, climbing three spots after beating then-No. 14 Houston on Saturday. They were followed by Kansas, unbeaten Arizona, Villanova and undefeated Southern California.

owa State, another of the seven remaining Division I unbeatens, climbed six spots to No. 11 after the Cyclones romped past Iowa and avoided a letdown against Jacksonville State. They were followed by Michigan State, Auburn, Houston and Ohio State with Seton Hall, Texas, Tennessee, LSU and UConn in the top 20.

Kentucky, Xavier, Colorado State, Arkansas and Texas Tech rounded out the poll.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0