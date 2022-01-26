COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU Parade of Champions is Sunday

South Carolina State University will celebrate numerous recent achievements, including the HBCU football national championship, in a Parade of Champions on Sunday, Jan. 30, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The parade will move from the former All-Star Bowling alley site at 1543 Russell St. in downtown Orangeburg onto Magnolia Street, and through the SC State campus. The event will culminate with a special celebration on the northeast end of campus.

The public is invited to view the parade anywhere along the route and join the finale on campus. Please wear your favorite SC State gear. The event also will be live streamed on SC State’s website at www.scsu.edu, as well as the university’s social media channels.

Honorees will include the 2021 Celebration Bowl champion Bulldog football team, 2021 MEAC champion men’s and women’s tennis teams, 2021 cross country and track individual champs, student competition winners, the SC State Royal Court and more.

Other parade participants will include the SC State Marching 101 Band, the SC State cheerleaders, local high school marching bands, JROTC programs, city and county dignitaries and fire and law enforcement vehicles. The parade’s grand marshals will be SC State head football coach Buddy Pough and Mrs. Josie Pough.

To access the campus, members of the public are asked to enter through the Chestnut Street gate and follow signs for parking. All stadium guests are asked to wear masks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Boston on watch list

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston is one of 15 women's basketball players named to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year 2022 Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced. The SEC placed five players on the list.

After a sophomore season that saw her finish as the only finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, Boston has dominated her junior campaign. Defensively she continues to combine the communication, leadership and basketball IQ to help the Gamecocks rank ninth in the nation in scoring defense, yielding just 52.5 points per game.

On her own stat sheet, the 6-foot-5 forward is eighth in the nation in blocks per game at 2.95 and 15th in defensive rebounds per game (7.9). She has posted a program-record 12 consecutive double-doubles and hit double-digit points and rebounds in 13 of her last 14 games. In six of those games, she has grabble double-digit defensive rebounds alone.

This list of 15 players will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists at the end of February and four finalists on March 15. The winner will be announced on April 1.

Clemson signee McDonald’s All-American

CLEMSON – Clemson women’s basketball signee Ruby Whitehorn has been selected to the 2022 Girls McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be held Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. at Wintrust Arena in Chicago (ESPN2).

Whitehorn, ranked as the #15 recruit in the country by ESPN, is Clemson's first-ever McDonald’s All-American. Whitehorn was also one of 25 selections to the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Midseason Team.

Whitehorn’s announcement was made on ESPN’s “NBA Today”.

