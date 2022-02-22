COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SC State gets win over Delaware State

Edwards' 21 lifts Bulldogs

Rahsaan Edwards had a season-high 21 points as South Carolina State turned back Delaware State 79-74 on Monday night.

Edward Oliver-Hampton, Jemil Davis and Antonio Madlock all scored 11 for the Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Davis added 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Madlock had seven assists.

Myles Carter scored a career-high 27 points for the Hornets (2-22, 0-12), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Dominik Fragala added 21 points and D'Marco Baucum scored 12.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. South Carolina State defeated Delaware State 64-62 on Jan. 24.

In the women's game, SC State downed Delaware State 64-52. The Lady Bulldogs are 4-19. Delaware State is 0-20.

SCSU’s Banks sets school record

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – South Carolina State’s Jada Banks on Monday captured the first gold medal of the MEAC Indoor Championship in a school-record time of 18:3.14, lapping the field in the process and earning 10 points for her team.

Her Lady Bulldog teammate Ashanti Meyers was sixth in the event with a clocking of 20:25.9, earning Coach Jerod Wims’ team a total of 13 points.

Also earning points for SC State on Monday was Erick Hill, who was seventh in the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.16 meters (23-6 ft.).

SC State has its largest contingent in a number of years in Virginia Beach and the MEAC Indoor Championships, which are being contested at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Sixteen men and 15 women are among the competitors.

The Howard women and Howard and Norfolk State men took the early lead in the team standings after Day 1. The Lady Bison hold a slim 22-19 lead over Morgan State in the women’s standings through two scored events, with SC State in third with 13 points. Norfolk State (11), Maryland Eastern Shore (10) and North Carolina Central round out the women’s standings.

On the men’s side, Howard and Norfolk State are tied with 20 points apiece after two scored events. Morgan State is third with 18 points, followed by Coppin State (10), Delaware State (6), South Carolina State (3) and North Carolina Central (1).

The championships conclude on Wednesday.

Boston named player of week

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Ann Meyers Drysdale Women's National Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 20.

In a pair of Gamecock wins last week, Boston stretched her consecutive double-doubles streak to 19, matching the SEC record also held by Sylvia Fowles of LSU. The 6-foot-5 forward finished the Gamecocks' win over then-No. 12/8 Tennessee with 16 points and 12 rebounds after nearly posting the record-tying double-double by halftime (eight points, eight rebounds).

Michigan coach suspended

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee.

The Big Ten Conference also on Monday suspended three players one game for the altercation following the Badgers' 77-63 win on Sunday: Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy, but was not suspended. Howard is expected to be back for the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many,” Howard said Monday in a statement released by the university. “I am truly sorry.”

Phil Martelli will serve as Michigan's interim coach in Howard's absence. Michigan's final five regular-season games are home contests with Rutgers on Wednesday, No. 15 Illinois on Sunday, Michigan State on March 1 and No. 25 Iowa on March 3 plus a visit to No. 22 Ohio State on March 6.

Wednesday games

Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

