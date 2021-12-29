COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Bulldogs drop tough 47-32 setback to Furman

Lady Bulldogs drop tough 47-32 setback to Furman

The South Carolina State women’s basketball team posted its lowest scoring effort of the season, dropping a tough 47-32 decision to Furman Wednesday at Smith -Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Trinity Klock with 11 points and nine rebounds, while freshman forward Lovely Sonnier added nine points and seven rebounds in the loss.

SC State shot 29.3 % from the field (12-of-41), 46% from the charity stripe (7-of-15), while managing a season-low 1-of-9 from 3-point range.

Furman had two players in double-figures, with Tierra Hodges leading the way with a game-high 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Tate Walters chipped in 12 in the win.

Up next

South Carolina State will open MEAC play at home versus Coppin State Saturday, Jan. 8, in a 2 p.m. start and Monday, Jan.10, versus Morgan State in a 5:30 p.m. tip-off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Carolina-Ole Miss postponed

COLUMBIA -- Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women's basketball program, Sunday's Ole Miss-South Carolina women's basketball game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Tickets for the game will be honored for the rescheduled matchup. Fans will be notified of the new date and time once it has been set.

South Carolina plays at Missouri at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Beamer finalist for 1st-year award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer is one of three finalists for the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach of the Year, the organization announced.

Beamer helped the Gamecocks improve from 2-8 to 6-6 in his first season as a head coach, picking up wins over Florida and Auburn in November to become bowl eligible in 2021. Beamer won games with three different starting quarterbacks -- Zeb Noland, Luke Doty and Jason Brown -- and had a defense that had 15 interceptions and recovered nine forced fumbles.

Beamer is joined by UCF's Gus Malzahn and Tennessee's Josh Heupel as the three finalists for the First-Year Coach of the Year Award. The FWAA also announced its finalists for First-Year Player of the Year as Georgia's Brock Bowers, Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver and Ohio State's CJ Stroud.

Beamer and the Gamecocks face North Carolina in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 30. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Thursday college hoops

South Carolina (W) at Missouri, 7 p.m.

NC State at Clemson (W), 7 p.m.

