COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks remain atop women's hoops poll

Carolina remains No. 1

Kim Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll on Monday.

Mulkey, who won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor's coach, has guided LSU to 23 victories in her first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week's poll.

LSU last was in the top 10 on Dec. 14, 2009 and hasn't won this many games since finishing the 2011-12 season with 23 victories. The Tigers beat then-No. 17 Florida on Sunday in front of 13,620 fans, the fourth-largest women's basketball crowd in school history.

The Gamecocks continued their run atop the poll after beating then-No. 12 Tennessee on Sunday to clinch at least a share of the SEC title.

South Carolina was followed by No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 North Carolina State. North Carolina jumped six places in the poll to No. 18 with its victory over Louisville, which dropped a spot to No. 4.

Baylor moved up to fifth. Michigan was sixth and UConn was No. 7. Iowa State was one spot behind LSU, and Indiana rounded out the top 10. The Hoosiers fell five spots after losing twice.

Notre Dame moved up five spots to No. 14 — its best ranking since the final poll of its national title-winning 2018-19 season.

Gonzaga unanimous No. 1

Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll. The Zags aren't likely to budge the way they're dominating the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 WCC) has followed up last year's run to the national championship game with another dominating regular season. The Zags haven't lost since Dec. 4 and their lopsided wins over Pepperdine and Santa Clara last week clinched a 10th straight WCC regular-season title.

Wright named tight ends coach

University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has added Jody Wright to his on-field coaching staff. Wright will coach the Gamecocks' tight ends in 2022.

Wright comes to Carolina after spending the past two seasons in the NFL with the New York Football Giants. He joined the Giants' staff as a defensive assistant coach working with the linebackers in 2020, and this past season worked as an offensive assistant working with the running backs under head coach Joe Judge. Prior to his stint with the Giants, Wright spent one year (2019) with the Cleveland Browns as an offensive assistant working with the running backs under Head Coach Freddie Kitchens.

Wright last worked at the collegiate level in 2018 at UAB, serving as the Blazers' assistant head coach/running game coordinator/offensive line coach.

Braswell get SEC freshman honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- University of South Carolina shortstop/pitcher Michael Braswell has been named the Southeastern Conference's (SEC) Freshman of the Week. Braswell helped the Gamecocks to a series win over UNC Greensboro this past weekend.

Braswell did it at the plate, in the field and on the mound this week as the Gamecocks defeated the Spartans on Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Playing in his first game as a collegian, Braswell was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and his first home run in a Carolina uniform. Braswell added a pair of RBI in Saturday's game. Then on Sunday, he earned the win on the mound, striking out the side in the top of the 10th inning. Then in the bottom of the 10th, his RBI fielder's choice scored Colin Burgess for the walk-off win, which also gave him the win on the mound. Braswell has a .438 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage after three games this season.

Tuesday college basketball

Claflin (W) vs. Virginia Union, 12:30 p.m. (CIAA tournament)

Claflin vs. Virginia State, 6:40 p.m. (CIAA tournament)

Tuesday college baseball

Winthrop at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

College of Charleston at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0