COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson's Grice gets All-America honors

Grice gets All-America honors

CLEMSON -- Sophomore Caden Grice (Greer) was named a preseason second-team All-American as the utility player by Baseball America and preseason third-team All-American as the first baseman by D1Baseball on Monday.

As a freshman in 2021, Grice was a first-team freshman All-American and Second-Team All-ACC selection who hit .317 with 15 home runs, 53 RBIs and a .427 on-base percentage in 51 games. He led the team in runs, homers, RBIs, total bases. slugging percentage and on-base percentage as well.

Grice and the Tigers begin the 2022 season with a three-game series against Indiana from Feb. 18-20 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Carolina baseball scrimmages

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team will scrimmage on Thursday this week with the weekend schedule to be announced due to the impending weather forecast.

Thursday's scrimmages will start at 3:30 p.m. at Founders Park. Fans are asked to check GamecockBasebll on Twitter for updates to the weekend schedule.

The team was to scrimmage Monday also.

