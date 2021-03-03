COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson falls at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson was unable to pull off a season sweep of Syracuse, as the Orange took care of business on its home court. The Tigers topped Syracuse 78-61 at home earlier in the season, but the Orange won 64-54 at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday.

The Tigers (15-6, 9-6) recorded a field goal percentage of 33.9, while the Orange (15-8, 9-7) shot 37.5 from the floor. Each team made 10 shots from beyond the arc, and Syracuse won the rebounding battle 39-37. The Tigers dished out 17 assists and scored 28 points off the bench.

Al-Amir Dawes and Alex Hemenway led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points apiece. Both guards sank three 3-pointers. Chase Hunter collected seven points and four assists, and Aamir Simms tallied six points and eight rebounds. Hunter Tyson contributed six points and seven boards, and Clyde Trapp was credited with five assists and five rebounds. For Syracuse, Alan Griffin netted six threes and scored a game-high 22 points.