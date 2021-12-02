COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern (W) 72, Clemson 61

CLEMSON – The Clemson women’s basketball team wasn’t able to outlast Northwestern in the fourth quarter to fall 72-61 on Thursday evening in the B1G/ACC Challenge inside Littlejohn Coliseum. With the loss, Clemson falls to 4-3 on the season as Northwestern improves to 5-3.

Delicia Washington led the Tigers with 18 points. Kiara Lewis followed with 16 points, and Amari Robinson went 5-for-8 with four free throws to add 14. Robinson also led the Tigers with seven rebounds, while Daisha Bradford added five, including a team-high four defensive rebounds.

Clemson held the advantage for points in the paint (42) and off fast breaks (12) but only shot 39.1 on the game after ending the first half shooting 45.5 percent.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 7-4 lead, before holding an 11-9 edge heading into the first media timeout. Clemson continued to charge ahead to take a six-point lead after shooting 56.3 percent from the floor in the opening frame.

The Tigers continued to maintain the advantage in the second quarter, stretching the gap to as much as 13-points before the Wildcats trimmed the lead down to seven heading into halftime. At the break, Robinson led Clemson from the floor with 12 points and four rebounds. Lewis and Washington followed with nine and eight points, respectively.

Northwestern continued to cut in on Clemson’s advantage in the third limiting the Tigers to never holding more than a five-point lead. With 2:20 left in the quarter, the Wildcats tied things at 45-all. Clemson was able to reclaim the upper hand to end the third 48-47.

The two sides traded blows in the fourth before the Wildcats went on a 9-0 run to take an eight-point lead with four minutes remaining. Clemson tried to restart the offense, but Northwestern’s defense held strong allowing only two free throws for the Tigers in 6:20. Daisha Bradford was able to make a jumper with 36 seconds remaining, but Northwestern closed out the game, 72-61.

Clemson returns to action in Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday when the Tigers welcome the Blue Hose of Presbyterian College for a 2 p.m. tip. Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on ACCNX.

Augusta 77, Claflin 53

AUGUSTA, GA - The Clalfin Panthers (1-5) gave a great second half effort, but the team could not quite do enough to avoid a 77-53 road loss to the #10 Augusta Jaguars (6-0), Thursday. Though the Panther outscored the Jaguars in the second half, the team could not overcome a slow start in the first half.

The Panthers gave a strong effort on the court, but the effort did not show up in the box score in the loss. The Panthers had a solid shooting effort in the game, shooting a solid 39.3% (22-of-56) from the floor. Senior forward Isaiah Jennings led the way for the Panthers with a season-high 23 points and five rebounds in the game. Graduate guard Noah Jenkins added 12 points as well. Senior forward Romero Hill led the Panthers’ rebounding effort with six rebounds in the game. Freshman center Marquez Ray added eight points with five rebounds.

The first half proved to be especially tough for the Panthers as the team’s slow start proved to be too much to overcome. Things got tough early for the Panthers as the team allowed the jaguars to jump out to an 18-2 lead with 12:47 left in the half. The final minutes of the half were especially challenging for the Panthers as a jumper from Jennings with 5:39 left in the half was the last field goal that the Panthers would get for the half as the team ended the half with a 43-18 deficit at halftime.

The second half told a much different story as the Panthers came out with a much better offensive effort. It took a while for the Panthers to get things going as the team fell behind by as many as 36 points before making a comeback effort. The Panthers were able to put on a solid second half run when a jumper from junior guard Allen Hatchett with 2:48 left to play capped a 7-2 run by the Panthers that pulled the team to within 27 points, 75-48. However, there was quite not enough time for the Panthers to pull out the win and the team finished the day with the 77-53 loss.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 1-5. The team will return to action, Saturday when the team hosts the Benedict Tigers in the final game of the inaugural Paws Up HBCU Classic.

Friday games

S.C. State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at South Carolina (W) – 7 p.m.

