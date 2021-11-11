COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson women win opener

CLEMSON -- Four Tiger starters scored in double-figures as the Clemson women’s basketball team won its season opener, 64-47, against USC Upstate (0-1) on Wednesday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

Newcomer Daisha Bradford scored a game-high 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the floor, including 2-2 behind the arc.

The starters tallied 52 of the Tigers’ 64 points, as Delicia Washington (14 points), Amari Robinson (12 points), and Kiara Lewis (10 points) joined Bradford in double-figures. Freshman Eno Inyang had four points, a game-high 10 rebounds and a game-high four blocks in her debut.

Head Coach Amanda Butler started off her fourth season with a win, as 13 Tigers saw action in the contest.

College of Charleston 106, S.C. State 74

Schedule

Friday

S.C. State vs. Loyola Maryland, 4 p.m.

South Carolina (W) at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Princeton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday