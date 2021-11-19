COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tigers drop close one to St. Bonaventure 68-65

Tigers drop close one to St. Bonaventure 68-65

CHARLESTON — Clemson led by as many as 16 late in the first half, but a 21-2 run was too much to overcome, and it would fall to St. Bonaventure 68-65 in the semifinals of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

The Tigers (4-1) were led by PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) who finished with a career-high-tying 22 points and eight rebounds, while also adding a career-high three blocked shots and chipped in two assists. Hall led the Tigers in both points and rebounds.

Senior Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) totaled eight points and seven rebounds, while Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) and David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) both notched double digits in the scoring column with 12 and 14 points, respectively.

The Bonnies (4-0) netted 10 threes on just 12 attempts in the second half during their scoring run.

Clemson will play the winner of Marquette and West Virginia on Sunday evening at 5 p.m. in the third-place game. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

