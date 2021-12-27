COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SCSU vs. Carolina postponed

SCSU vs. Carolina postponed

COLUMBIA -- Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, South Carolina and South Carolina State have agreed to postpone the scheduled Dec. 29 matchup between the two schools on the hardwood.

A makeup date has not been determined at this time.

Duke at Clemson postponed by COVID

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that the following men’s basketball games for Wednesday, Dec. 29, have been postponed:

Duke at Clemson

Florida State at Boston College

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the games.

Gamecocks stay No. 1

A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women's college basketball poll mostly unchanged.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61 last Tuesday. Coach Dawn Staley's squad has beaten five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice.

The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five. In fact, the top 12 teams in the poll remained the same from the previous week.

Teams now turn their attention to conference play. The Wildcats have been off since Dec. 17 because of COVID-19 issues within the program and will open Pac-12 play against Southern California on Friday. Arizona's game against UCLA scheduled for Sunday was postponed because the Bruins have their own coronavirus problems.

The Big Ten has two tantalizing matchups this weekend, with No. 25 Ohio State visiting ninth-ranked Michigan on Friday. No. 6 Maryland travels to No. 8 Indiana in a key early season showdown on Sunday.

The conference has three teams in the top 10 consistently this season for the first time since the early 2000s.

No. 11 UConn saw its game against Marquette scheduled for Wednesday get wiped out because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program. The Huskies, whose last game was a loss to Louisville in the Women's Hall of Fame Showcase on Dec. 19, visit DePaul on Friday.

Baylor remains atop poll

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press men's basketball poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona's loss to Tennessee.

The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.

The Blue Devils were among several ACC teams to postpone games this week due to COVID-19 protocols, shelving games against Clemson on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Saturday.

Arizona dropped three spots to No. 9 after losing for the first time this season, 77-73 at Tennessee last Wednesday. The Wildcats had been one of the nation's best offensive teams during their undefeated start but were smothered by the Vols, scoring 11 points below their season average.

Tennessee (9-2) hasn't had much trouble with toughness this season.

The Vols' only two losses were to then-No. 5 Villanova and No. 25 Texas Tech in overtime. Tennessee is 21st nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to 59.3 points, and is forcing nearly 18 turnovers a game.

