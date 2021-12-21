COLLEGE BASKETBALL: S.C. State knocks off Charleston Southern

S.C. State knocks off Charleston Southern

South Carolina State improved to 6-8 on the season with a 75-65 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday at McAlister Field House in Charleston.

TJ Madlock recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Cameron Jones scored 17 points and added eight rebounds while Deaquan Williams added 12 points and five rebounds.

Charleston Southern (3-9) was led by Kalib Clinton who scored 14 points for the Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have won four-straight games since a loss to Duke last week. They will travel to Columbia to face South Carolina Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Claflin falls to Virginia State

ETTRICK, Va. -- The Claflin Panthers (2-10, 1-2 CIAA) fell 84-70 on the road at Virginia State (4-6, 1-2 CIAA) Monday afternoon.

The Panthers took the loss despite one of their best offensive showings of the season. As a team, the Panthers shot 48.3% (29-of-60) from the floor, including going six-for-12 from the three-point line.

Graduate guard Donnell Frayer Jr. had a terrific game for the Panthers as he scored a season-high 27 points. Fellow graduate guard Noah Jenkins added 16 points, while graduate guard Romero Hill added 12 points with seven assists.

In the first half, things looked great for the Panthers. During the half the team kept the Trojans within reach for all 20 minutes and was just shy of taking a lead at the half. The Panthers were able to grab their first lead of the game after a Hill jumper with 13:37 left in the half left the team on top, 16-15. The jumper came in the midst of a 10-point Claflin run that left the Panthers with their largest lead of the game, 20-15, with 11:19 left in the first half. Though the Panthers were not able to hold onto their lead, the team was able to stay within a point, 39-38 at halftime.

The second half told a different story as the Panthers were not quite able to keep up with the Trojans. The Panthers were able to keep the game within reach after a Jenkins jumper with 16:05 left pulled the Panthers to within three points, 49-46, things began to get tough for the Panthers. Down the stretch of the game, the team fell behind by as many as 17 points, the Panthers would close the game strong to finish with the 84-70 loss.

The Panthers fall to 2-8 overall on the season and to 1-2 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play. The team will return to action in 2022 hosting the Bowie State Bulldogs at Tullis Arena on Jan. 8.

Virginia State tops Lady Panthers

ETTRICK, Va. -- The Claflin Lady Panthers (1-10) dropped a Monday game to Virginia State (7-5), 48-44.

Claflin was led by Destiny Coleman, Blesseth Dillingham and Breanna Price, each with eight points.

The Lady Panthers return to action on Jan. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Norfolk State.

Clemson women can’t rally past Dayton

Aided by a 10-point first quarter cushion, Dayton held off multiple Clemson rallies to down the Tigers 60-46 in the teams’ final game of the Palm Beach Invitational.

Clemson was led by Delicia Washington, who picked up her second double-double in as many days with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Hank added eight rebounds, while Daisha Bradford added nine points and finished 3-4 from three.

The loss drops Clemson to 6-6 on the year. The Tigers are back in action on Thursday, December 30, hosting NC State in Clemson’s first home ACC contest of the year

Wednesday games

Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia, 8 p.m.

