COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Panthers seeded 9th, Lady Panthers 10th in tourney

Panthers seeded 9th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After completing the regular season, the Claflin University Panthers (7-19) will enter the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament as the ninth seed.

The Panthers finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 6-10 record in CIAA play to go along with a 4-6 record in the CIAA Southern Division. The effort placed the Panthers in fourth place in the division and ninth overall in the conference tournament.

The Panthers will have quite a few things in their corner when the team takes the court in Baltimore, Maryland. The team ended the season on a high note with wins in two of their last three regular season games, including a dominant 76-68 senior day win over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls.

The Panthers will also carry a bit of momentum from their last appearance in the CIAA championship tournament when the team reached the semifinal round of the tournament and came to within a minute of a trip to the tournament championship game in 2020.

Facing the Panthers will be a familiar foe with a bit of a chip on its shoulder. The Panthers are scheduled to take on eighth-seeded Virginia State, which Claflin defeated in an upset during the 2020 tournament. When the two teams met earlier this season, the Panthers took an 84-70 road loss to the Trojans.

The Panthers and the Trojans are scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. start on Tuesday.

Fayetteville State took the top men's seed after winning the head-to-head tie-breaker over Northern Division champion Virginia Union, who like FSU finished with a 13-3 conference record to claim the No. 2 overall seed. FSU and VUU are followed by No. 3 and Southern Division champion Winston-Salem State and No. 4 Lincoln, who closed out the regular season at 12-4 and 11-5, respectively. Each will receive a bye in the opening round as a top four seed.

Livingstone came in at No. 5 with a 10-6 record in league play followed by Shaw, Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State. Claflin, Bowie State, Saint Augustine's and Johnson C. Smith make up seeds 9 through 12, respectively.

All 22 games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ (https://plus.espn.com/) with the championship games also being shown on ESPNU.

Lady Panthers seeded 10th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After completing the 2021-22 regular season, the Claflin Lady Panthers head into the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

The Lady Panthers will enter the tournament as the 10th seed, facing seventh-seeded Virginia Union.

The Lady Panthers finished the regular season with a 7-18 overall record and a 6-9 record in CIAA play to finish 10th overall in the conference. The team was picked 12th overall and sixth in the CIAA Southern Division in the 2021-22 CIAA Pre-Season Predicted Order of Finish. Claflin finished fifth in the division.

During the season, the Lady Panthers notched wins against two of the top four seeded teams in the final standings.

The Lady Panthers will open the 2022 CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Claflin took a 58-46 win over Virginia Union when the two teams met earlier this season.

The Lady Panthers ended the regular season Saturday with a 63-60 win over Johnson C. Smith.

Tigers fall short against Duke

CLEMSON – Delicia Washington, Daisha Bradford and Amari Robinson each scored in double figures for 42 of Clemson’s 64 points as the Tigers fell short to the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday.

The Tigers fall to 9-18 (3-12 ACC) on the season and Duke improves to 16-10 (7-9 ACC).

Robinson turned in her third double-double of the season, with 12 rebounds and 10 points. Seven different Tigers recorded at least one bucket as Washington led all scorers with 18 points. Hannah Hank recorded a season-high six steals.

The Tigers will hit the road on Thursday, Feb. 24, as they face 19th-ranked Notre Dame for their first meeting of the season. This game can be seen live on ACCN and is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip-off.

Monday games

Delaware State at SC State (W), 5:30 p.m.

Delaware State at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

