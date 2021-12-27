 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Henderson Earns USBWA and SEC Player of the Week

  • 0
South Carolina NC State Basketball

South Carolina's Destanni Henderson (3) shoots over North Carolina State's Diamond Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C

 Karl B. DeBlaker, AP

Henderson gets double honors

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball senior guard Destanni Henderson was named the Player of the Week by both the USBWA and the SEC, the organizations announced.

Henderson's 17-point, seven-assist, seven-steal comeback against No. 2/2 Stanford delivered the honors, and she shares the SEC award with Angle Baker of Ole Miss.

After missing the previous three games with a left leg injury, Henderson's return came in time for the Gamecocks' second No. 1-vs.-No. 2 game of the season. The senior point guard rallied the team in the second half after South Carolina trailed by as many as 18 in the first half and 14 at halftime as the Gamecocks completed the biggest comeback in program history.

For her part, Henderson's five steals and four assists in the third quarter guided South Carolina to out-score the Cardinal 22-7 in the period and to take a one-point lead into the final period. In the fourth, Henderson poured in seven of her 17 total points on 3-of-4 shooting, including scoring each time Stanford took the lead in the quarter.

People are also reading…

No. 1/1 South Carolina is back in action on Thursday, Dec. 30, at Missouri. The SEC opener for both teams will air on SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Wednesday games

Furman at SC State (W), 7 p.m.

SC State-South Carolina, postponed

Clemson-Duke, postponed

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Williams, No. 1 Purdue rally past NC State 82-72 in OT

Williams, No. 1 Purdue rally past NC State 82-72 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevion Williams had a season-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and a career-best nine assists to help No. 1 Purdue North Carolina State 82-72 in overtime Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News